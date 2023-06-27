CWC Qualifiers: Fixtures for Super Six stage announced

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 27 : The fixtures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 have been confirmed, with six teams still in the race for the final two spots at India 2023.

Hosts Zimbabwe (Four wins in four matches, eight points), West Indies (Two wins, two losses in four matches, with four points) and the Netherlands (Three wins and a loss in four matches, six points) took the top three positions from Group A, while Sri Lanka (Four wins in four matches), Oman (Two wins and two losses in four matches, four points) and Scotland (Three wins in four matches, six points, six points) progressed from Group B, as per ICC.

All points won against opponents that progressed from the group stage will be carried forward. In the Super Six each team will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage and the top two will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will each take four points through to the Super Six, while Scotland and the Netherlands will take two points into the next stage. The full standings are available here.

The four teams who did not reach the Super Six stage will remain in Zimbabwe and compete in the playoff.

ICC MEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 2023 SUPER SIX AND PLAYOFF FIXTURES (All matches start at 09h00 local time)

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: Ireland v USA Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: Nepal v UAE Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super 6: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super 6: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super 6 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club.

