Daniel Sams added to Australia T20I squad for series against SL

All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Sams has been included as a replacement of batter Travis Head, who will be missing out the starting of the T20I series to play a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia ahead of the Pakistan tour.

Head played his last T20I in 2018 but was recalled to play in the series against Sri Lanka. He had decided to play some first class cricket before Australia's tour to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sams has played four T20Is and had a good BBL with Thunder where he was their leading wicket-taker with 19 at 24.57 and also hammered an astonishing 98 off 44 balls against Melbourne Renegades.

The T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will kick start from Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Head will be joining the squad in the second clash at Melbourne.

( With inputs from ANI )

