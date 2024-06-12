'How Many Heads Playing for Australia?': R Ashwin Tests Daughter's Cricket Knowledge Amid T20 World Cup

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters flaunted their cricket knowledge in an adorable video shared on social media, including on X, formerly Twitter. Ashwin posted a small and entertaining clip with his two daughters on Wednesday, June 12.

The video has since gone viral and has amazed the fans who have been impressed by the cricketing trivia of the spinners' daughters. In the video, Ashwin asked her daughter "Adhiya, in the match what game we were seeing yesterday...?" She replied, "Australia-England, Head to head and how many Heads are playing for Australia." Dad, Ashwin asked "how many Heads are there". She replied "One."

Head to head! Cricket is too complicated 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L2XkRdLGom — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 12, 2024

Earlier, Ashwin asked the duo about where the T20 World Cup was going to be played, which city would host the marquee India vs Pakistan clash. Ashwin's daughters correctly answered questions about the countries that were going to host the T20 World Cup. They also correctly guessed the captain of the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Recapping the match, Australia opening pair Travis Head and David Warner's fiery 70-run stand laid the foundation for the Baggy Greens. The rest of the batters chipped in valuable contributions which took Australia to their biggest total in the history of the competition - 201/7.

In reply, England's opening pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt began the chase in a similar fashion. However, the middle order failed to provide the required support. Australia managed to restrict their arch-rivals to 165/6 and clinch a thumping 36-run win.