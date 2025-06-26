Solar Eclipse 2025: Know Date, Time, Visibility, and Key Dos & Don’ts

A solar eclipse is regarded as a significant astronomical phenomenon that captures attention worldwide. It occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun’s light either partially or completely. These rare celestial events have fascinated scientists and skywatchers for centuries. Do you know when the last solar eclipse of this year will take place? If you’re unsure, there’s no need to worry. We will provide you with all the important details about this upcoming eclipse — including its date, time, and most importantly, whether or not it will be visible from India.

Last Solar Eclipse of the Year on 21 September 2025

The second and final solar eclipse of the year will take place on 21 September 2025. But will it be visible from India? What about the Sutak period (a traditional inauspicious time observed before eclipses)? If you don’t know, keep reading for detailed information.

Avoid Auspicious Activities During the Eclipse

A solar eclipse typically occurs on the day of Amavasya (new moon). During this time, it is believed that the influence of the shadow planet Rahu increases on Earth. Hence, it is advised to avoid performing any auspicious tasks or eating food during the eclipse. It is believed that engaging in such activities may invite various problems in life.

Also Read: Mexico Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 20 Injured During Religious Festival in Irapuato (Watch Video)

Date and Time of the Solar Eclipse

The second and last solar eclipse of 2025 will begin at 11:00 PM on 21 September and will end at 3:24 AM on 22 September. Since it will not be visible in India, the traditional Sutak period will also not be considered applicable in the country.

Countries Where the Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible

The solar eclipse on 21 September 2025 will be visible in Australia, Fiji, the United States, the Atlantic Ocean, and New Zealand.

Important Precautions During the Solar Eclipse