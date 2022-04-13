Daniel Vettori replaces Andrew McDonald as Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori will take over as Birmingham Phoenix men's coach for the Hundred 2022 tournament, following Andrew McDonald's appointment as Australia men's head coach.

Vettori led the Hundred side last year when McDonald did not travel to the UK because of Covid-19.

Vettori was previously Assistant Coach for Birmingham Phoenix and acted as Head Coach on an interim basis during the first year of The Hundred, having previously coached in roles with Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League, Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

"Dan has developed a wealth of coaching experience in premier short-form tournaments around the world," said Birmingham Phoenix General Manager Craig Flindall.

"He was appointed interim Head Coach at relatively short notice last year and did an excellent job in helping the men's team reach the first ever final of The Hundred, whilst helping the team play an incredibly exciting brand of cricket. We were very much aware that Andrew would be an outstanding candidate for the Australia role and we are grateful to Dan for supporting our plans to make an immediate appointment," said Flindall.

"Whilst we're sorry that Andrew won't coach during The Hundred, he has played an integral role in developing the make-up of our squad over the last two years and in shaping our style of play. He has also been a pleasure to work with and everyone within the Birmingham Phoenix family wishes him the very best in his new role," he added.

Birmingham Phoenix men stormed to the men's final of The Hundred in 2021 winning all four home games at Edgbaston and two on the road.

Dan Vettori said: "I absolutely loved my time working with the Birmingham Phoenix squad as Head Coach last summer, so taking on the role on a permanent basis was a very easy decision.

"We made great strides in the first season and all coaches and players loved seeing the tournament develop, and we had such great support every time that we took to the field at Edgbaston. However, we want to go one better. It's a tough competition, but we've retained well and recruited some excellent players through the draft. We look an even stronger outfit than in 2021 and hopefully we can continue to entertain the Birmingham Phoenix fans who get behind us," he added.

The Hundred men's tournament will star on August 3, with Southern Brave hosting Welsh Fire. Phoenix will start their campaign away to Trent Rockets three days later and play their first home fixture against Brave at Edgbaston on August 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

