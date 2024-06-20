David Johnson Passes Away: Former Indian Cricketer Dies By Suicide, Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Speedster's Tragic Death

Former Indian and Karnataka Ranji cricketer David Johnson, aged 52, committed suicide by jumping from the 4th floor of SLV Paradise apartment on Thursday. According to India.com report, Johnson took the extreme step as he was suffering from depression. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first to react on the tragic news. “Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” wrote Gambhir on X.

Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 20, 2024

David Johnson, born on October 16, 1971, was a former Indian cricketer known for his short International career as a pacer. He represented India in two test matches in the year of 1996, making his debut against Australia. Despite his great start and notable pace, he struggled with his consistency and injuries, which restricted him from getting opportunities at the International level. David Johnson, who once clocked 157.8 km/h during a Test match against Australia.

During Australia's tour to India, Johnson managed to pick the wicket of Michael Slater in the one-off Test in Delhi. Johnson's last Test match was against South Africa at Durban in 1996. He managed to pick the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan in the Test match. Despite boasting of potential with his raw pace, Johnson's international career did not last long, and he did not even feature in any ODIs for India. In 2 Test matches, the Indian seamer managed to scalp 3 wickets. His domestic career for Karnataka spanned 39 First-Class matches as he enjoyed immense success in the domestic circuit. He recorded his best match figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season. His performance in the domestic set-up for Karnataka paved his way to the national side.



