David Warner hints at international retirement, reveals 2024 likely to be his last year in cricket

Australian batting stalwart David Warner has indicated he wants the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies to be his international swansong, saying winning the title would be the icing on the cake.

“(This will) most likely be the last year of my international career. I’ve got my sights set on the 2024 (T20) World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas (North America and Caribbean islands), that’d be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection,” Warner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Thursday.Warner was adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for his tally of 289 runs in Australia’s winning campaign in the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. He is currently playing Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunders.

I’ve signed (with the Thunder) for this year and next year, and it’s my time to contribute and give back. I’ve got that time to do that now,” added Warner.The T20 World Cup is being jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June next year.In December last year, Warner had said that he was highly motivated for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series in India if he is included in the touring party.