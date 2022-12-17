David Warner should be realistic and looking to the future, says Ricky Ponting

Brisbane, Dec 17 Australia batting great Ricky Ponting has urged David Warner to be realistic and look towards the future regarding his Test cricket career. On Saturday, Warner was dismissed for a first-ball duck by South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada while trying to fend a fiery short ball, and was caught by Khaya Zondo for a great one-handed catch at short leg.

In Australia's recent 2-0 series win over the West Indies, Warner had scores of 5 and 48 in Perth while making 21 and 28 at Adelaide, where he had to deal with the fallout over withdrawing his bid to have lifetime leadership ban overturned.

Australia's next two Test series will be tours of India and England next year, where Warner averages 24.25 and 26.04 respectively, with no centuries to show in both countries. He has now not made a Test century in 27 innings and nearly three years, the longest drought of a three-figure mark in his decorated Test career.

"I think what he should be doing is being as realistic and looking to the future as he can. Like I said before, he deserves the chance to finish the way he wants to finish. I would hate to see him get to an Indian tour or at the start of the Ashes tour and then get the tap on the shoulder."

"That would be a disappointing way for his career to end…it might be after the Sydney Test. Let's wait and see. Also, I hope that he gets some runs between now and then," said Ponting on Channel 7 during the day one of Brisbane Test.

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer chose to differ from Ponting's views and thinks it is too soon to write off Warner from Test cricket. "Of course we will read into it - everyone will read into the first-ball duck. Throughout the start of the summer, through a lot of last summer, he was getting off to great starts. It is now just turning those great starts (into big scores)."

"Australia know how important he is for them, particularly against South Africa with fast bowling, he can get the momentum going Australia's way. He will be disappointed, the team will be disappointed, but I said leading into this series, I would not be writing off David Warner for a single second. He is a street fighter and he is important for the Australian cricket team."

After the end of day's play, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon stated in the post-match press conference that the side supports Warner to get back to his monstrous scoring ways. "We all know the X-factor cricketer that David Warner is and the type of batter he is."

"He's got 100 per cent support of the changeroom and it should be the whole Australian public to be honest with you. He got a good steep bouncer today but it was a hell of a catch to hang on to. That's part of cricket. But I'm expecting David to come out and do amazing things."

