"Decision at the toss was a bit of a surprise": Farokh Engineer

London [UK], June 7 : Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer said he found the decision of the Indian skipper to bowl first in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 against Australia baffling.

The 85-year-old was at the Oval, London to support the Indian team. Speaking to ANI, Farokh shared his thoughts about India's decision at the toss, saying they could have opted to field first.

Engineer said, "It does not get bigger than this and that's why I am here to support my beloved country. Although I am wearing an MCC tie, as am their honorary life member, India's decision after winning the toss was a bit surprising. I think they decided to bowl first as they did not want their bowlers to get exposed to an Australian attack on a fresh green track. However, we are hopeful that Shami and Siraj will be effective. It was a bold decision."

India will be relying on their key batter Chteshwar Pujara, who has already experienced a bit of action in the English conditions. Last month, Pujara was the highest run-scorer in Division Two, having scored 545 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.85, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score is 151 across five matches.

Farokh named Pujara as well as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill as the key players for the Indian team.

"Pujara is a key member of the side as well as Virat and Shubman Gill. We got a very good side. We have a very good batting lineup. A very good all-round side."

Coming back to the match the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Australia.

It was an evenly contested clash in the first session, Australia registered a score of 73/2 (23) with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith trying to settle Australia's innings with scores of 26(61)* and 2(7)* respectively.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were the two wicket-takers for the Indians.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

