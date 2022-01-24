Deepak Chahar crying pic goes viral after India's four-run defeat to South Africa

Deepak Chahar, who got a chance to play in the third ODI in South Africa directly after the tour of Sri Lanka, almost gave India a victory. When the team needed 10 runs for victory, Chahar was dismissed and the other two batsmen were unable make runs in 17 balls. Chahar's fighting fifty (54 off 34 balls) went in vain as the hosts beat India by four runs in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series on Sunday. However, after losing by 4 runs, Deepak burst into tears. His crying photo went viral on social media.

Earlier, a fantastic century by Quinton de Kock (124 off 130) helped South Africa post a challenging 287 in 49.5 overs. Apart from de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) and David Miller (39 off 38) also played vital knocks for the Proteas. Prasidh Krishna (3/59), Jasprit Bumrah (2/52), Deepak Chahar (2/53), and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/47) were the wicket-takers for India.

Chasing the target, India could only manage 283 runs. As long as Shikhar Dhawan (61) and Virat Kohli (65) were on the field, the Indian team seemed to win. Shreyas Iyer (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) could not make a big play. Deepak Chahar's 54 off 34 balls with five fours and two sixes helped India to victory, but Africa won by just four runs.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that all-rounder Deepak Chahar has shown his quality in the limited opportunities he has gotten, and the side would like to give him more of a consistent run in the playing XI.



"I mean Deepak Chahar has shown in the opportunities he has gotten with us in Sri Lanka and over here well, he has got some really good ability with the bat. We know what he can do with the ball as well. I have seen him at India A as well and I know he can bat really well so certainly gives us a lot more options," said Dravid while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.