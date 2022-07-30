Deepak Chahar to be available for T20 World Cup in Australia?

Deepak Chahar was going through a golden run when the CSK pacer injured himself which pushed him into the sidelines. Now former spinner Amit Mishra shared a huge update on Deepak about his fitness. The 39- year old spinner shared two pics on his Twitter account with the pacer.

In the caption Mishra mentioned that Deepak was fit and is raring to go. For the unversed, Chahar suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out of international cricket and IPL. He was brought by CSK for 14 crores in the mega auction but missed the tournament due to injury. Last week Chahar did provide an update on his fitness saying that he is eyeing the Zimbabwe series to make a return in international cricket.