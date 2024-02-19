BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Issues Stern Warning To Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar Over Ranji Trophy Absence

Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar are in the spotlight for choosing personal practice over playing in the Ranji Trophy before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a warning to centrally contracted players, advising them against giving preference to the IPL over domestic cricket. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed concern about this growing trend and emphasized the vital role of domestic cricket in shaping Indian cricket.

In a letter to the players earlier this week, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Shah highlighted IPL's success and the importance of domestic cricket in shaping Indian cricket. He stated: "A concerning trend is emerging as some players prioritize IPL over domestic cricket, which was not expected. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation of Indian cricket and is crucial for our sport's future.

"It's vital to understand that domestic cricket is the backbone of Indian cricket and acts as the pathway to Team India. Our vision is clear - players must excel in domestic cricket to represent India. Performance in domestic tournaments is key for selection, and avoiding domestic cricket will have consequences." The letter mentions the Ishan Kishan situation, where he has been reluctant to play Ranji Trophy games for Jharkhand this season. Despite playing for India in November, he took a break during the South Africa tour. Iyer, a Grade B BCCI contract holder, was dropped from the England series after poor form. Chahar played limited-overs domestic tournaments but skipped Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan.