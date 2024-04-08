Explained: Why Is Deepak Chahar Not Playing for CSK Against Kolkata Knight Riders?

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar was ruled out of their IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday due to a niggle. All-rounder Shardul Thakur replaced him in the playing XI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chahar, who has been a standout bowler for CSK in the powerplay overs, has taken four wickets in his four games this season.

Thakur, who was acquired by CSK for 4 crore rupees at the auction last year, will be playing against his former franchise. He represented the Chennai-based team from 2018 to 2021.

CSK Opt to Bowl First

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won his first toss of the season and elected to bowl first against KKR. After losing their last two games to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gaikwad said the team is looking to return to winning ways.

"Good toss to win," Gaikwad said. "It looks humid, expecting dew tonight, so we will bowl first. It hasn't dented our confidence, we have lost by small margins. Everyone is confident in our group, but we have had forced changes. Looking forward to getting a win in this game."

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR stuck to the winning combination that earned them three consecutive victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals. They will aim to extend their winning streak against the defending champions, whom they defeated by six wickets at the same venue last year. However, CSK boasts a strong record at home against KKR, having won seven out of their 10 encounters there.