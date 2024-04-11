Virat Kohli Reveals 'Sita and Geeta' of Indian Cricket Team, Says 'These Guys Cannot Stay Alone'

Young India stars Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill share a close bond on and off the field. Their friendship, often referred to as a bromance, is well-known among fans.

The wicketkeeper-batsman and the aggressive opener enjoy each other's company while traveling with the Indian team, especially during long tours. Both Kishan and Gill have been part of the Indian team for the past few years across formats.

Virat Kohli talking about the bond between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. 😂👌pic.twitter.com/xjjN4q7Vuo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2024

Star batsman Virat Kohli recently commented on Gill and Kishan's bond, playfully calling them "Sita aur Geeta," referencing two inseparable characters in Indian cinema. Kohli said it's hard to keep them apart because they enjoy each other's company during meals, team discussions, or simply hanging out.

"They're very funny, kind of like Sita and Geeta," Kohli said at an event. "I don't know what goes on, but they can't be alone on tours. If we go out for food, they come together. During team meetings as well, they're always together. I haven't seen them apart. They're great friends."

Both Gill and Kishan are currently playing in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya's exit, while Kishan is playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman for the Mumbai Indians.

Gill led from the front on Wednesday, scoring 72 runs as the Titans handed the Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of IPL 2024. Gill has now scored back-to-back half-centuries, having narrowly missed out on a century against the Punjab Kings last week.

Kishan, however, hasn't found his form for the Mumbai Indians this season, scoring only 92 runs in four matches. The wicketkeeper-batsman recently lost his BCCI contract for skipping domestic games for Jharkhand. He will need to turn things around to get into India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

As for Kohli, he tops the scoring charts in IPL 2024 with a century to his name already. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has scored 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33. However, RCB has lost four of their first five games and is currently second-to-last in the standings. They face the Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.