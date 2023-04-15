Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], April 15 : Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to field first in Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB is at 8th whereas Delhi Capitals at the last spot, as they have not won a single match. Hence, both would play for their esteem and to rise upward in the table.

While RCB would look to win their second game of the tournament, DC would battle for their first win.

RCB have one change in their squad, Wndu Hasaranga came in place of David Willey. In the DC team, Mitchell Marsh replaced Rovman Powell.

Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, and the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have changed. Marsh comes in for Powell."

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. It will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Msh Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wndu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor