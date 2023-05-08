Delhi Capitals won against Royal Challengers Bangalore because of great intent: RP Singh

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Delhi Capitals put on a show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a decisive IPL 2023 win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, clinching the contest by seven wickets on Saturday.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring a total of 181 runs boosted by Virat Kohli's 55 runs (46b, 5x4) and Mahipal Lomror's quickfire 54 runs (29b, 6x4, 3x6). Unfortunately, that total was not enough as the Capitals chased it with ease. Phillip Salt's mega 87-run knock (45b, 8x4, 6x6) helped them not only chase the target down but do it with 20 balls to spare.

Delhi kept their dreams of making the playoffs alive with this win, sitting with 8 points in 10th place from 10 matches, not far removed from fourth place which is Rajasthan with 10 points in 11 games.

They have a chance at making it into the playoffs, so former India pacer RP Singh praised their intent and effort for this must-win game on JioCinema, "The intent with which Delhi approached was very important. They had to win tonight's match to keep themselves in the race, had they lost, all the ifs and buts would have ended. Delhi won tonight because their intent was great. The top-order fired at the right time."

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan praised Phillip Salt's tremendous contribution on JioCinema.

"Whenever someone takes his name, it's to talk about him as a prolific batsman. The question was whether he will get an opportunity, Prithvi Shaw's form was low, Delhi had other issues, and the batting also had issues. They had to do something about it. The change has come. They could've gone with Mitchell Marsh as their opener, but they picked Phil Salt. He played his first matches in the middle order but came up. I think they are definitely settled, something they'll have to do. When Anrich Nortje comes back, we'll have to see which player is benched. We'll have to see what Delhi does going forward. With the way they've looked in recent matches, things are trending up for Delhi," he said.

Bangalore lost yet another game after posting a competitive target. Former Australia pacer Brett Lee reacted to RCB dropping another winnable game while praising Salt's exploits on JioCinema, "A little bit of an issue with RCB. A couple of bad losses, they should've probably won again. They had enough runs on the board but just couldn't get it done with the bowling."

