Devon Conway turns 32: A look at career, accomplishments of the backbone of New Zealand batting

New Delhi [India], July 8 : New Zealand batter Devon Conway, who has established himself as the backbone of new-age Kiwis' batting, turned 32 on Saturday.

Having made his international debut at an age of 29 in 2020, this late bloomer wasted no time in making an impact and has established himself as a premier top-order batter for New Zealand across all formats.

He has represented Kiwis in 16 Tests. In these, he has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 50.10. He has scored four centuries and eight fifties in 29 innings, with a best score of 200.

On his Test debut at Lord's against England, he became the 12th NZ batter to score a century on debut and the first visiting player since Sourav Ganguly (in 1996) to hit a century at Lord's on Test debut. His score of 200 also became the highest by a men's cricket debutant in England.

He went on to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with NZ in 2021, defeating India in the final at Southampton. He scored 54 and 19 in the final.

The left-hander has also represented NZ in 18 ODIs, in which he has scored 733 runs at an average of 45.81. He has three centuries and three fifties in 17 innings, with the best score of 138.

Conway has also found a lot of success in T20Is. In 38 matches, he has scored 1,234 runs at an average of 45.70. He has nine half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 99*. He is ranked at number seven in ICC T20I Player Rankings as a batter.

He was the part of the side which finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup 2021, losing to Australia. In that tournament in six matches, he scored 129 runs at an average of 32.25, with the best score of 46.

Overall, he has represented NZ in 72 matches, scoring 3,370 runs at an average of 47.46. He has scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries for Kiwis, with the best score of 200 in 81 innings.

Conway has also found success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 23 matches since his debut in 2022, scoring 924 runs at an average of 48.63. He has scored nine half-centuries in 22 innings, with best score of 92*.

He was the part of 2023 IPL-winning CSK side led by MS Dhoni. He attained massive success in the tournament, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer with 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of almost 140. He scored six fifties in the tournament with a best of 92*.

Conway was the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 47 in the final. His partnership with Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad mesmerised fans of Men in Yellow.

With World Cup 2023 around the corner, it is important for Conway to click to give his side a chance of lifting the trophy in India.

