Did Mumbai Indians' Pays 100 Crore for Hardik Pandya?

The transfer of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians has become the priciest trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. As reported by The Indian Express, Mumbai Indians reportedly spent Rs 100 crore to acquire Pandya from Gujarat Titans.In the past two IPL seasons, Hardik Pandya served as the captain of Gujarat Titans, guiding the team to victory in 2022, which marked its inaugural season. Pandya's versatility is evident as he can effectively bat at the top of the order and contribute with medium-pace bowling.

For the IPL 2024 auction, Mumbai Indians had a remaining purse of only Rs 15.25 crore. Gujarat Titans expressed a willingness to pay Pandya Rs 15 crore. Consequently, Mumbai Indians needed to trade Cameron Green, whom they had acquired for Rs 17.5 crore, to Royal Challengers Bangalore in order to generate additional funds.

Pandya's transfer to Mumbai has sparked diverse reactions. Some fans are thrilled to have him back in the team, while others feel that Rohit Sharma, the former captain of Mumbai Indians, has been treated unfairly. The upcoming season will reveal how Pandya fares with Mumbai Indians, especially considering his current recovery from a back injury.