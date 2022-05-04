Dinesh Karthik's late hitting powers Bangalore to a competitive total

RCB have set CSK a 174-run target to win in Pune. Maheesh Theekshana took three wickets in the 19th over, while Moeen Ali helped CSK make early inroads during the middle-overs. RCB had made a strong start to their innings, reaching 57/0 after the end of Powerplay but Moeen gave the side an opening breakthrough as he removed Faf du Plessis on 37.

Maxwell (3) soon departed before Kohli (30) was outfoxed by a delivery turning into him by Moeen. Lomror (42) and Patidar (21) then stabilised the innings before Dinesh Karthik (26*) smashed 16 runs in the final over to steer RCB to a competitive score. CSK captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB.