Dipika Pallikal and her twins cute wish go viral after hubby Dinesh Karthik's heroics against Delhi

Dinesh Karthik has been in roaring form in this year's IPL as the Tamil Nadu wicket keeper has excelled in his role as RCB's new finisher. On Saturday, the former KKR skipper, scored a blistering 34-ball 66 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium which helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in winning by 16 runs. Now after his heroics, Karthik's lady love's message before the DC game has gone viral. Dipika Pallikal along with their twin sons Kabir and Zian had shared a beautiful message on the eve of the game.

The Indian squash star, who recently won two gold medals at squash’s World Doubles Championship, shared a picture on her Instagram story of her boys and wrote, "Sending some luck to Dadda for today @dk00019".Karthik, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season and had even led them for half the tournament, was roped in for INR 5.5 crore by RCB at the mega auction in February. In the six matches played so far, he has scored 197 runs with the strike of over 200. He has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, excluding one game, which was against Chennai Super Kings. He has turned out to be a crucial part of the RCB’s batting line-up, especially in the absence of AB de Villiers.

