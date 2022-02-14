Don't think Virat is going through lean phase, no specific conversations with him: Batting coach Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Monday said that he does not think that batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean phase and there have been no specific conversations on this very matter.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is, beginning Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Virat Kohli has not scored a century in two years with his last ton in international cricket coming way back in 2019 against Bangladesh. In the ODI series against West Indies, Kohli recorded scores of 8, 18, and 0.

"There have been no specific conversations with him. I personally do not think Virat is going through a lean phase at least in this format, in T20Is and ODIs, he has done well for us lately. I understand he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies, but no conversations as such. He is batting well in the nets, we are happy with the kind of preparation he is putting in so no conversations, I am certain in one of the coming innings, he will bat well," said Rathour while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.

Earlier, India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"That is the focus, we are looking towards the T20 World Cup in Australia, once we have our team, till the time we have everyone available, it is hard to say what everyone's role is going to be, but so far, that is the focus. We have started our preparation for Australia, I do not think we have any issues looking at the batting we have," said Rathour.

Talking about Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar's batting, the coach said: "Both of them are batting well, the reason is that they work hard on their batting and now you can see the results. Really good to have two all-rounders and it gives us flexibility in the side."

( With inputs from ANI )

