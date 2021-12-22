Dravid prepares Kohli for South Africa tour, shares valuable insights during net session

The Indian players have been training hard under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members in Centurion for the last few days as they gear up for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on December 26. Days ahead of the first game, Dravid was seen spending a lot of time with Kohli in the nets fine-tuning his skills and preparing him for the upcoming challenge. The BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared few clicks from India's net session.

In the picture, the Indian skipper can be seen showing the head coach his batting stance and fans believe the 49-year-old has already started having an impact on Kohli’s game. As per the supporters, there was a considerable change in the way the Indian skipper was standing at the crease, holding the bat higher than he normally would. All eyes will be on the new captain-coach combination of Virat Kohli and Dravid as they have begun on a winning note, beating New Zealand 1-0 at home. But the challenge is certainly going to get tougher in South Africa with India beginning the series with the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test in Centurion. They will lock horns with South Africa in a series of 3 Tests in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town from December 26 while Paarl and Cape Town will host the 50-over matches from January 19.The upcoming Tests and the 3 ODIs after that will be played without fans after Cricket South Africa decided not to sell any tickets due to the Covid-19 scare in the country.

