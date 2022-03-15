DRS to Super Over: BCCI announces new playing rules for IPL 2022

The upcoming edition IPL 2022 will also see some major rule changes with regards to DRS, COVID-19 allowances for the teams. Last year, the playing conditions stipulated that if a team is unable to field a playing 11 because of Covid-19 outbreak, then the BCCI will attempt to reschedule the particular match. If rescheduling is not possible then the team unable to field players would deemed to have lost the match and the opponent being awarded 2 points. In a deviation from previous years, In IPL 2022, the BCCI has decided to increase the number of referrals per team from 1 to 2.

In IPL 2022, the BCCI has also decided to follow the change effected by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) pertaining to incoming batsman after a catch dismissal. Now upon a catch dismissal, the incoming batsman will take strike irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed over not. This will not be in vogue if the dismissal took place in the final ball of the over. The BCCI has decided that if the Super Over cannot be staged for some reason after regular play time or the subsequent Super Overs cannot be staged to break the tie, then the team that finished higher in the league table will declared winner. BCCI has removed the losing the match part and altered that as the matter will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee with its decision final and binding. However, if there is an outbreak of Covid-19 and a team is unable to take the field, then the first step remains an attempt to reschedule the match. The upcoming edition will also have a total of 74 games with teams divided into two groups. Teams who are in the same group will face each other twice while others will play only once.

