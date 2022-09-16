Duleep Trophy: India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer gets hit on the head, cricketer to be under observation 

In an unfortunate turn of events, Venkatesh Iyer had to leave the field injured after being hit on the head by a throw from bowler Chintan Gaja during the ongoing Duleep Trophy clash. According to reports, Chintan Gaja’s direct throw hit Venkatesh Iyer on his head and the latter had to retire hurt immediately. According to another report, the batsman was hit right below the helmet on his neck.It all began when Venkatesh Iyer hit Gaja for a six. The left-handed batsman came down the track and hit Gaja for a six over long-off and the bowler was not very happy about it.

While it is quite natural for a pacer to feel disappointed after being hit for a six in that manner, Gaja ended up expressing his disappointment in an unacceptable manner. On the very next delivery when Venkatesh Iyer defended a ball towards Gaja, he picked it up and threw the ball at the batsman.The ball went on to hit Venkatesh Iyer on his head and floored him straightaway. Iyer could not continue his batting after the incident as he received treatment. In no time, the ambulance came out on the field too but the batsman managed to walk off the field by himself.Talking about the game, West Zone were all out for just 257 after being asked to bat first.Prithi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi scored fifties for West Zone while Kumar Kartikeya picked up 5 wickets for Central Zone.