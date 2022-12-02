Dwayne Bravo, Steve Smith pull out of IPL 2023

IPL veteran Dwayne Bravo and Steve Smith have pulled out of 2023 IPL tournament. Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich tournament. In 161 matches, the veteran picked up 183 wickets at an economy of 8.38. Slotting in the lower middle order, Bravo also helped his franchise win multiple games with the bat.

Australia skipper Steve Smith, the 33-year-old was released by Delhi Capitals in 2022 and like many other Australian cricketers, he will be skipping the cash-rich tournament next year. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc and top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne too have not put their name for the auction. Capped Indian cricketers, namely Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, have set a base price of ₹1 crore. Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Saurashtra star Jaydev Unadkat have placed themselves in the ₹50 lakh category.