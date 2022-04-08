ECB unveil new England jersey for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia

The England Cricket Board has unveiled their team jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The outfit has been specially designed to increase performance and ease of movement with that the manufacturer have used across the highest level of their sportswear.

Made from a high-stretch and recycled poly elastane blend, the kit will allow the freedom to players to move freely, which is not the case with the conventional garment. With mesh paneling near the underarms, the kit will help the players to stay cool and focus on the game.

“The three lions are at the heart of the bespoke kit design, which will be worn by the England men’s team at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this Autumn and the women’s team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.