England all-rounder Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement, added to first two Ashes tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from test cricket in September 2021, has been added to the Ashes squad for the first two tests, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday, after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series. Leach, who took four wickets in England's win over Ireland in their warm-up test, has been ruled out of the five-test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back. His injury is the latest setback to England's bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16. Ali was coerced back into the setup following discussions with captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key. Moeen will be a frontrunner to add to his 64 Tests at his home ground in Birmingham, which is scheduled to host the first Test of the series from June 16."We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket," Key revealed in a statement to the ECB website. "Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign. "The England squad will report to Birmingham on June 12 and will begin preparations for the Ashes opener from the following day.