England bowled out for 110, Jasprit Bumrah records his best figures in ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah, recorded his best figures in ODI cricket as defending champions England were bowled out for 110. Bumrah picked 6 wickets, as Jos Buttler's men suffered a big batting colapse. Bumrah struck twice in one over with the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root before Mohammed Shami bowled a beauty to dismiss Ben Stokes.

Later, Bumrah got the better of Jonny Bairtsow and Liam Livingstone. Prasidh Krishna got Moeen Ali, while Shami returned and picked the wickets of Jos Buttler and Craig Overton. Earlier, team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. It is worth noting that Virat Kohli misses out the game due to a groin strain. On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh is also out of the playing XI due to abdominal strain. India have come to the ODI series riding on 2-1 T20I series win over England.