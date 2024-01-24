England Cricket Board Shares Major Update on Shoaib Bashir’s Visa

England's young spinner Shoaib Bashir has successfully received visa clearance to join the team for the upcoming Test series in India. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially announced the resolution on X, expressing relief that the issue has been resolved.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We're glad the situation has now been resolved," read the statement on X.

We're glad the situation has now been resolved.#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024

Bashir faced an unexpected setback before the Hyderabad Test, as complications with his visa forced him to return to England. Despite submitting his visa application on December 11, 2023, Bashir encountered delays while the rest of the team received prompt approvals. England captain Ben Stokes expressed his frustration and disappointment over selecting a player unable to join the team due to visa issues.

Efforts were made during the pre-series camp in Abu Dhabi to resolve the matter, but Bashir had to return to the UK for additional paperwork. India captain Rohit Sharma empathized with Bashir's situation and expressed hope that the young spinner would soon join the team in India.

The incident has generated backlash from England fans, with some expressing discontent towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the visa complications faced by Bashir.