England pacer Steven Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from professional cricket on Monday (August 14). Finn suffered a knee injury in 2023 and hasn't played a game in red-ball cricket in over a year."Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect," Finn said in a statement. "I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it. I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever."Making his first-class debut for Middlesex in 2005, Finn broke into the national side and played his first Test against Bangladesh in 2010 before making his ODI bow the following year. He picked up 125 wickets in 36 Tests and managed to win the Ashes thrice in his career. In ODI cricket, he picked up 102 wickets in just 69 games and played in the 2015 World Cup as well.

Having played for Middlesex for the major part of his career, Finn made the move to Sussex in 2022 and played 19 matches before getting injured. He did make a comeback earlier this month in a One-Day cup game against Durham but had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. The 34-year-old also went on to feature in 21 T20Is but his final appearance in national colours came in the 50-over format in 2017 just before the Champions Trophy."I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler in the pathway to being three times Ashes winner," Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace said. "In our short time together here at Hove, Steven has been an outstanding role model, a top professional and above all a fantastic person.

"Over the next few weeks and months, I'm sure he will look back on his career with great pride and reflect on his huge contribution to the game. At this time there is huge disappointment that he can't continue his career having worked so hard to get back to full fitness."