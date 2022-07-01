England vs India, 5th Test: England opt to bowl, Cheteshwar Pujara to open for India

England have won the toss and have opted to field in the rescheduled 5th test match at Edgbastion. Jasprit Bumrah, the captain of India for this match, says it is a privilege to captain India. Adds they are well prepared, they had good practice games and he is really happy with the preparations. Informs Rohit Sharma misses out and Cheteshwar Pujara will be opening and they are playing four bowlers with Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder. Ends by saying, he is fine with batting or bowling first. Pujara's recent form in County Cricket has helped him to keep his spot after what was an underwhelming finish to last season. He'll have to open though, and that will be a new challenge for him. As it will be for the likes of Vihari and Iyer. The history of Edgbaston may have tempted a second spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin but India have decided to stick to the formula that gave them success in the previous games of this series.

