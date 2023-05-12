"Feel fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one": Virat Kohli on his RCB legacy

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 : The "chasemaster" Virat Kohli has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has emerged as one of the global superstars while contributing his best efforts for the franchise.

The player and the franchise have grown together to become one of the most popular figures in the sporting world and will look to achieve new heights in years to come. Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on being a part of the wonderful journey with RCB and what it means for him to play for one team since the start of the IPL.

"I feel really fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one. It's been a constant relationship based on trust from both ends that we are working for the same thing. The value that I have seen fans connecting with me very orgcally is because of the fact that we play for the right reasons," Virat Kohli said, according to an RCB release.

"I am really honoured and fortunate to be here for so long, in a place where I absolutely love coming to every year and start the IPL journey all over again. So, it's always very exciting," he added.

Kohli has played 234 matches and has scored more than 7000 runs for the franchise. He has been playing brilliant cricket for RCB in the ongoing season as well and has been the pillar of RCB's batting while opening the innings with skipper Faf Du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

