Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses In Court After Bail Denial

Former Test cricketer Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in an Australian courtroom on Tuesday after his bail application was denied on multiple charges, including stalking. Court personnel assisted the 54-year-old to his feet after he fell to the floor when a Queensland magistrate refused bail, as per local media. Slater, a television commentator and ex-batsman, faces allegations of domestic violence, common assault, and unlawful stalking, including sending unwanted messages and making intimidating calls over the past six months.

He is scheduled for another court appearance at the end of May. The court heard that Slater has mental health conditions that may lead to impulsive and reckless behavior. Slater, who played 74 Test matches from 1993-2001, accumulating over 5,000 runs for Australia with 14 centuries, also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from all cricket in 2004. In 2022, charges of domestic violence against Slater were dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court, but he was ordered to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under medical supervision.

