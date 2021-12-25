Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif commented on Kohli and Ganguly's rift, says ‘Kohli's Presser Created a Storm, Ganguly Too Got Dragged’

The rift between BCCI and Virat Kohli has created the storm in Indian cricket, after the former captain Virat Kohli, said that no one stoped him to stepped down as a captain. But the BCCI officials have not gave any reply yet on Virat's claim, however the fans have understood there is something going in Indian cricket team.

Now the former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also commented on the Virat and Ganguly's situation, taking to his latest column for India.com, Kaif wrote, “Lately, Indian cricket has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Indian captain Virat Kohli’s press conference before leaving for South Africa created a storm and Sourav Ganguly too got dragged into it.”

Kaif also said that Rahul Dravid in the dressing room will lite up the environment, in such a situation, he added said, “Thankfully for Indian cricket, they had a trouble-shooter in place. We know him by the name of Rahul Dravid, the new Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Having played with and under Rahul bhai, I can safely tell you that if there was ever a man to handle the ship of the Indian team, it is him,”.



He further added “I say this with quiet confidence as Dravid himself has seen a lot of ups and downs in his times as a former India cricketer and captain. He was leading India when Greg Chappell was around as a coach. He was captain of Rajasthan Royals when the spot-fixing and match-fixing controversy happened in 2013. As captain these phases tested him but he came out on top. His communication skills, patience, ability to handle egos and above all his selflessness worked in his favour.”



