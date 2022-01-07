After the poor performance of India in the second Test of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg, many other countries are commenting on the team. They are pointing out K L Rahul because he India in the second Test in the absence of Virat Kohli, and so K L Rahul was not the best captain at that point feels the field experts. And former Pakistan captain Danish Kaneria also feels the same. During his recent press conference, Kaneria said, Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid should've helped Rahul at the dressing room only, "Team India were on the backfoot, they should have made South Africa work hard for their runs. But that did not happen, they scored the remaining runs very easily. The bowling and the bowling changes were not good. Can't criticize KL Rahul too much as he is captaining for the first time. But, the think tank of Kohli and Dravid should have sent instructions regarding the bowling changes and bowling areas," said Kaneria.

“They should've told them to make bowling changes in short burst. All the three pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj should've bowled in short bursts and kept the ball in the corridor. They should've packed the off-stump and bowled on that line,” Kaneria added.