Former players demand strict action against Virat Kohli over DRS behaviour

Virat Kohli on Thursday unleashed his fury into the stump mic, expressing his anger over a DRS decision on Day 3 of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town. During the 21st over of the South African second innings, Dean Elgar was given out LBW by the on-field umpire but the Proteas captain reviewed the decision. Replays showed that the ball hit Elgar just below the knee roll, but hawk-eye showed that it was going over the stumps. The decision infuriated the Indian players, captain Virat Kohli in particular.The Indian skipper walked upto the stump mic and let it rip. Other Indian players like KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin were also heard expressing their dissatisfaction. "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball.. and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time." Now former players have expressed their displeasure on Kohli's behaviour.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan asserted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to step in and suspend Indian captain, Virat Kohli, after a controversial ending to Day 3 of the Cape Town Test. “It’s so important that the ICC steps in because you can’t have all that. Whether you’re frustrated or not… of course, we’ve all had moments on the pitch where you’re thinking something is going to get you. And it’s absolutely right to get frustrated. But when you act like that as a captain and a leader of our game, the ICC have to step in. He needs to be fined, he needs to be suspended.“ Daryll Cullinan, the former South Africa batter, also came down hard at Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his conduct and behaviour during the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town during the Dean Elgar DRS drama.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Cullinan expressed his displeasure over Kohli’s behaviour, while he suggested that the Indian skipper enjoys too much freedom and gets away with such things as India is the sport’s “powerhouse”. This is the typical Virat’s untouchable, he behaves the way he wants to behave. The rest of the cricket world just bows down to Virat. The powerhouse is India. I hate to say this but it’s been going on for years. It’s just the big suck-up towards India and anybody who plays for India. They are untouchable, so everyone will laugh it off,” Cullinan said. “I love Virat Kohli, I love his cricket, I love the way he plays. But there has to be a line drawn somewhere to say ‘hang on, you must be severely punished’. If anything, it was a mistake. I just cannot believe that they could think along those sort of lines. For too long Virat has got away with behavior which is unacceptable on a cricket field. But he’s Kohli and I don’t like it, quite frankly,” added the 59-year-old.