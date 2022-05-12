Former RCB player Harpreet Singh Bhatia booked in cheating case

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who is the captain of the Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy team, has found himself in major trouble as he has been booked in a cheating case. Harpreet has also taken part in the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was with team Pune Warriors India in 2011 and in 2017 he was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement for Sarfaraz Khan. Police said that a case has been registered against Harpreet for allegedly getting the job of auditor/accountant in the Indian Audit Accounts Department Office of the Principal Accountant General Audit in Raipur by submitting bogus documents and mark sheet.

The official said that the department had invited applications from the cricket cadre for recruitment to the post of auditor/accountant in 2014 and Harpreet Singh Bhatia, after the initial preliminary verification of the attested documents and clearance of field trials, was selected in the probable list of candidates. Notably, the department had contacted Bundelkhand University, Jhansi to verify the authenticity of the B.Com degree certificate submitted by the Chhattisgarh captain. Later, it was found that there was no mark sheet issued to Harpreet Singh Bhatia and then the complaint was lodged with the Vidhan Sabha police station, the official explained. Also, the official further added that the case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered and the matter is being investigated.