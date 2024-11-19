Yuzvendra Chahal Sold to RCB for 12 Crores After Intense Bidding War Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings At IPL 2025 Mock Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Yuzvendra Chahal to their squad for the 2025 IPL season. Released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the auction scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, the star spinner is set to attract significant attention at the bidding table. In a fan-based mock auction organized by RCB, supporters expressed their enthusiasm by indicating a willingness to bid up to ₹12 crore to bring Chahal back. With a base price of ₹2 crore, Chahal will enter the auction under the spinner category, and the mock auction replicated this format. Teams like Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and RCB vied for the leg-spinner during the simulated bidding.

RCB started things off, and soon enough, both PBKS and GT backed off. MI joined the party, but with the cost going over Rs 9 crore, they chose to back down. Then CSK jumped and increased Chahal’s price to Rs 11.5 crore, and finally, RCB, who were in the bidding process from the start, bagged their ‘old’ leggie for Rs 12 crore, six times more than his base price.RCB will head into the IPL 2025 Auction with a substantial purse of INR 83 crores.

Only Punjab Kings have a higher available purse. standing at INR 110.5 crores.The Bengaluru-based franchise has retained only three players—Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal—ensuring they have one of the largest budgets heading into the auction. This financial flexibility could allow them to target top-tier players, including Chahal, who has been a vital cog in their past campaigns. Chahal’s performances in IPL 2024 sum up his value as a premier leg-spinner in the format. Representing Rajasthan Royals last season, he scalped 18 wickets in 15 innings, albeit with a higher-than-usual economy rate of 9.41. His effectiveness remains undiminished, and he continues to be a game-changer, particularly in the middle overs.