Former RCB player Sandeep Warrier replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians team

Mumbai Indians have roped in Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the 2023 season of the tournament. Bumrah remains unavailable for the franchise due to a back injury; the star pacer hasn't played in a competitive match since September last year. Warrier, who has played for India (1 T20I in 2021), has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

Warrier had made his debut for India in the shortest format in Colombo in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. He represented Kerala in domestic cricket before moving to Tamil Nadu in 2020. The 29-year-old Bumrah had to undergo a surgery on his back in New Zealand earlier this year which has ruled him out of the entire IPL as well as World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in June. Bumrah had also missed the T20 World Cup last year, and faces a race against time to be fit for the ODI World Cup that takes place in October-November later this year.