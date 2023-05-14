Former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak in critical condition with Stage 4 cancer

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak, reportedly, is critically ill, suffering from Stage 4 colon and liver cancer. The 49-year-old veteran is currently said to be admitted in the hospital in Johannesburg and his family is going there on priority from London.Sean Williams, who is a member of the current Zimbabwean team, shared details on Streak’s illness.

"Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath's immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure on any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I'm sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quick cause last week he was fishing," Williams told Cricbuzz on Saturday.Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be ok," he added. Streak’s family, in the meantime, sought for some privacy. "Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.

Streak is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game. In 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, he picked up 216 and 239 wickets respectively with 23 four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. He was also more than effective as a batter, scoring over 3900 runs with one hundred and 24 half-centuries. He last represented Zimbabwe back in September 2005 in a Test match against India at Harare Sports Club