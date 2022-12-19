Four IPL teams eye Ben Stokes at IPL 2023 auction

With just few days left for IPL 2023 Auctions, four IPL franchises are extremely desperate to bag big-budget player Ben Stokes. According to reports, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Punjab are looking to big bid for the English all-rounder. These four IPL teams are going in with huge purses in IPL 2023 auction. SRH have the biggest purse among these four teams and have set sights on at least buying Stokes or either Green owing to the X factor with the bat and ball.

Sunrisers had the largest purse (INR 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Kings (INR 32.20 crore), Lucknow Super Giant (INR 23.35 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 20.55 crore), Chennai Super Kings (INR 20.45 crore), Delhi Capitals (INR 19.45 crore), Gujarat Titans (INR 19.25 crore), Royals (INR 13.2 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 8.75 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 7.05 crore). SRH official have made their intentions clear that they will break the bank for Stokes or Green. With more than 40 crores available, SRH could possibly acquire them or both.