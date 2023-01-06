Gambhir tears into Arshdeep Singh for bowling record no-balls vs SL

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh delivered a hat-trick of no-balls in the 2nd over of the second T20 against Sri Lanka much to the anger of numerous former cricketers including Gautam Gambhir. This incident happened in the second over of the match. Where Singh conceded 19 runs in the over.Gambhir said the pacer should not have been included in the squad as he returning from a two-month-long injury break. During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Arshdeep Singh’s no-ball issues, to which he responded,

Imagine seven balls, it’s like bowling more than 21 overs. Everyone bowls bad balls or plays bad shots but it’s about the rhythm. If you are coming after an injury, you should not be playing an international game," Gambhir said.“You should be going to domestic cricket and getting your rhythm back because no-balls are not acceptable. Whoever is injured and there is a long layoff, has to go back to domestic cricket, bowl 15-20 overs, come back and then play an international game, and that was squarely seen when Arshdeep Singh was struggling with his rhythm," he added.