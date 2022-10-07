Gautam Gambhir appointed Global mentor of RPSG cricket operations

RPSG Group on Friday appointed  former India batsman Gautam Gambhir  as global mentor for their cricketing operations. Currently, Gambhir has been guiding Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants , and now in addition to that Gambhir will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants.

Gautam Gambhir, Global Mentor Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants, in an official release said: "In my ideology of a team sport designations don't play much role. At best they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win. As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings." "It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint . I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me . Guess it's time for some more sleepless nights," he added. The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.

