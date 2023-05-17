Gautam Gambhir files defamation case against Punjab Kesari seeking ₹2 crore damages

Former cricketer and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir has filed a defamation case before the Delhi High Court against Hindi newspaper Punjab Kesari seeking damages of ₹2 crores. Gambhir has sued the paper, its editor Aditya Chopra as well as correspondents Amit Kumar and Imran Khan stating that they misused their journalistic freedom by publishing numerous malicious and libelous articles systematically targeting him.In his suit, filed through advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Gambhir cited a bunch of reports to claim that paper gave a misleading spin to its stories. One of the reports even went on to compare him with the mythical demon Bhasmasur, it was contended.

Gambhir argued that these reports create a false and deeply defamatory narrative regarding his work and bona fides as a parliamentarian in the minds of readers. The reports paint him as a casteist person and a high-nosed politician. Gambhir has sought damages of ₹2 crores to be given to charitable organisations. He also prayed that the defendants should tender an unconditional apology and the same should be published in all newspapers (including digital versions) circulated by Punjab Kesari.He also submitted that directions should be issued to the paper to retract each and every defamatory publication made against him.The suit is listed for hearing today before Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.