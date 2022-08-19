Gautam Gambhir to play in second edition of Legends League cricket

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir on Friday confirmed his participation in the upcoming second edition of Legends League Cricket. Gambhir has been a part of two of India's World Cup winning team in 2007 (T20 World Cup) and 2011 (50-over World Cup). Gambhir's 97 in 2011.

I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," said Gambhir in an official release.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Who will ever forget Gautam's match, winning 97 runs in the 2011 World Cup Finals?" I am sure fans will be expecting to experience the same nerve-chilling performance from Gautam and other iconic players in Season 2.

