Gautam Gambhir Offered Blank Cheque by Shah Rukh Khan to Stay with KKR Amid Indian Head Coach Talks: Reports

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly the front-runner for the Indian head coach role following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) confirmation that they had not approached any former Australian cricketer for the position. Rahul Dravid's tenure is set to conclude after the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the Indian cricket legend not intending to reapply for the position, leaving the BCCI in a delicate situation ahead of the May 27 deadline for coach applications.

Gambhir, known for his successful roles in IPL teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, has emerged as the most likely candidate for the head coach role, being one of the few options and the only prominent Indian contender whose name is circulating. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently expressed a preference for an Indian coach over a foreign choice.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Gambhir has shown keen interest in the position and was contacted by the BCCI regarding his application. He is expected to meet with BCCI officials in Chennai during the IPL 2024 final between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite not yet submitting his application, Gambhir is expected to be announced as Dravid's successor once he does so.

However, the report also indicates that Gambhir needs to discuss the matter with Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who has reportedly offered Gambhir a lucrative deal to stay with the team. This has placed Gambhir in a dilemma between accepting Khan's offer and taking up the challenging role of coaching the Indian team.

The BCCI has not made a formal announcement regarding the coach position, pending the submission and review of applications.