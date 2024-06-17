Jonty Rhodes To Replace T Dilip as India's New Fielding Coach: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes for the role of fielding coach for the Indian national team, Revsportz reported Monday.

The 54-year-old, who currently serves as fielding coach for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is reportedly being discussed for the position, which will be vacant after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jonty Rhodes is in the reckoning of BCCI for the next Indian fielding coach. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/2PeLSGh84M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2024

Rhodes applied for the role in 2019 but missed out to R Sridhar under then-head coach Ravi Shastri. Currently, T Dilip holds the position under Rahul Dravid's leadership. With Dravid set to step down after the World Cup, Dilip's future is uncertain.

Discussions within the BCCI have included the possibility of Rhodes reuniting with Gautam Gambhir, a former LSG mentor and a potential successor to Dravid. Rhodes and Gambhir worked together at LSG, and their collaboration could continue with Team India.

Dilip's plans remain unclear, including whether he will reapply for the role and work under the new head coach. The new fielding coach's tenure is set to start on July 1, 2024, and will run through December 31, 2027. However, Rhodes has yet to receive a formal offer from the BCCI.