BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: West Indies Cruise to Eight-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh, Karishma Ramharack Shines with 4/17

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack delivered a stellar performance with the ball, claiming four wickets to help West Indies secure an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Ramharack took 4/17 from her four overs, playing a key role in restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8 after they were put in to bat. Despite a solid start that saw Bangladesh reach 58 for 2 at the halfway mark, they collapsed in the second half of their innings, losing six wickets for just 45 runs. Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with 39 off 44 balls, but her team struggled to find momentum, managing only two boundaries in the final 10 overs.

Chasing 104, West Indies comfortably reached the target in just 12.5 overs, scoring 104 for 2. Captain Hayley Matthews led the charge with 34, while Stafanie Taylor contributed 27 before retiring hurt. Deandra Dottin sealed the win with a rapid 19 not out off seven balls, including two sixes.

This victory marks West Indies' second win in three matches, keeping their hopes alive for a semifinal berth. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat in three games.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 103 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39; Karishma Ramharack 4/17). West Indies: 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs (Hayley Matthews 34; Marufa Akter 1/20).