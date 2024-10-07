ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: England Beats South Africa by Seven Wickets at Sharjah, Climbs to Top of Group B

England secured their second consecutive victory and climbed to the top of Group B in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa by seven wickets on Monday, October 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a challenging wicket, South Africa managed to post 124 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. England’s spin attack, led by Sophie Ecclestone, who took 2 wickets for 15 runs, effectively restricted the Proteas, particularly during the death overs.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt played a resilient innings, scoring 42 runs, but her dismissal by Ecclestone—just eight runs short of her fifty—triggered a collapse. South Africa lost four wickets in the last four overs and could only muster 39 runs in that span. Annerie Dercksen contributed an unbeaten 20 runs, while England’s Sarah Glenn delivered an impressive performance, claiming 1 wicket for just 18 runs in her four overs.

In response, England faced early pressure, losing two wickets within the first nine overs. However, opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge steadied the innings with a solid 43 off 43 balls. She formed a crucial partnership of 64 runs with Nat Sciver-Brunt, who remained unbeaten on 48 runs from 36 balls, including six boundaries. Wyatt-Hodge was stumped against the run of play, but by that time, England needed only 11 runs from the final 12 balls.

Sciver-Brunt sealed the victory in the last over, hitting Ayabonga Khaka for a boundary through extra cover, bringing the chase to a close at 125 runs for three wickets in 19.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 124/6 (20 overs)

Laura Wolvaardt 42, Annerie Dercksen 20 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/15, Sarah Glenn 1/18

England: 125/3 (19.2 overs)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge 43, Nat Sciver-Brunt 48 not out