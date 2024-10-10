Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home From Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 After Father’s Death

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is set to leave Dubai following the death of her father on Thursday, October 10, in Karachi. She is expected to miss Pakistan's crucial group match against Australia later the same day at Dubai International Stadium.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali Siddiqui will take over the captaincy in Fatima's absence. If Fatima does not return in time, Muneeba will also lead the team in the match against New Zealand on Monday, October 14.

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed his condolences following the loss. Fatima’s absence is a significant setback for Pakistan, who are still vying for a place in the semi-finals.

Fatima is currently the only batter from her team with a strike rate over 100 in the tournament, scoring 43 runs at an average of 21.50. Her departure further depletes Pakistan’s pace-bowling options, as premier pacer Diana Baig is sidelined with a calf injury and missed the game against India.

Fatima is also one of Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-takers, with four wickets alongside left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who briefly held the No. 1 ranking for bowlers in Women’s T20 Internationals. Notably, Fatima became the third youngest captain in Women’s T20 World Cup history, following Meg Lanning and Stafanie Taylor.

Pakistan is currently placed second in Group A, with two points and a net run rate of +0.555 after winning one out of two matches. They began the tournament with a 31-run victory over Sri Lanka, where Fatima was named Player of the Match. However, Pakistan suffered their first defeat on Sunday against India, losing by six wickets. In that match, Fatima scored 13 runs and took two wickets, but her efforts were in vain.